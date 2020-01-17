Dan + Shay Join All-Star Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Lineup

Country music duo Dan + Shay are the newest act to be added to the 2020 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest lineup, the Music Fest announced in a tweet:

The three-day event — which will begin on Jan. 31 — will take place at Miami’s waterfront AmericanAirlines Arena and will feature several acts that span a range of genres and make up a who's who of the music industry.

Dan + Shay are slated to perform on Saturday, Feb. 1, the night before the big game on Feb. 2 — teams still to be decided. The "Speechless" duo will be sharing the bill with pop-rock band Maroon 5, who played the Super Bowl halftime show in 2019, along with rapper Travis Scott and Big Boi of hip-hop group Outkast.

Also set to appear are Snoop Dogg and rock icons Guns N' Roses, taking the stage the day before Dan + Shay are set to perform, according to the Music Fest's official website.

Dan + Shay's performance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will wrap up an extremely busy week for the duo. On Jan. 26 they will be heading to music's biggest night, the Grammy Awards, where they're nominated for two Grammys: Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Both of the duo's nominations are for their crossover single "Speechless."