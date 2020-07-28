2020 Cheyenne Farmers Market Starts Saturday At Frontier Park

The 2020 Cheyenne Farmer's Market will get underway on August 1 at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, according to Cheyenne Frontier Days spokeswoman Nicole Gamst.

The event has previously been held in the 15th Street area of downtown Cheyenne.

Face masks and social distancing are being encouraged for the event, which will continue every Saturday through October 3. The market will be held in Parking Lot B at Frontier Park, which is the lot off of W. 8th Ave. There will be free parking in Lot C, off of Carey Ave., across from the Botanic Gardens.

People are being asked to park in lot C to adhere to health orders. The gate between Lots B and C will be the only entrance into the market. The hours for the Farmers Market once again this year will be from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The market, which is a fundraiser for Community Action of Laramie County, is an annual event that typically offers fruits and vegetables, honey, pastries, baked goods, meat products, gourmet coffee, and a host of other products to shoppers.

Sponsors for the 2020 Cheyenne Farmer's Market include ANB Bank, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, and Datacorp.