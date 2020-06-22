2020 Cheyenne Greek Festival Canceled Due To COVID-19

Sean Gallup, Getty Images

The 2020 Cheyenne Greek Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

Organizers of the annual event, which celebrates Greek culture food, and music, posted the following statement on the festival website over the weekend:

''Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cheyenne Greek Festival Executive Committee alongside the Parish Council of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Cheyenne Greek Festival, traditionally held in September at Frontier Park Exhibition Hall. We regret that we will not be able to have the annual Cheyenne Greek Festival this year. The community of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church has immense love and appreciation for the continued support of our annual celebration from all of our wonderful guests and generous sponsors. We look forward to continuing the tradition of the Cheyenne Greek Festival in 2021! We wish everyone in our community health and safety during these unprecedented times! Please continue to visit cheyennegreekfestival.org for forthcoming details about next year’s event.''