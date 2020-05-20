2020 Cheyenne Superday Canceled Because Of COVID-19

The annual Cheyenne Superday event has been canceled for this year due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Townsquare Media of Cheyenne learned of the cancellation through posts on social media and contacted Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, who verified the cancellation.

Mayor Orr texted the following message in response to our question about whether the event had been canceled for this year:

''Yes. There is no way we can meet the health orders and some vendors and sponsors weren't interested in pushing it to Aug. or Sept.--I think they have taken financial hits as well. But it will be huge next year."

Superday is a long-time Cheyenne tradition, presented by Hollyfrontier and held in Lions Park in late June. It typically offers free games and display booths, musical performances, food vendors, and other events.