Two new faces will lead the 2020 CMA Awards. Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker have just been announced as the host for the November awards show on ABC, ending a decade-plus with Carrie Underwood leading the broadcast.

Brooks & Dunn did the job for three straight years, and before that Vince Gill hosted or co-hosted from 1992 through 2003. Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash have also kept things in line at the CMA Awards in years past. McEntire is a returning host, having done the job four times prior.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” the veteran McEntire says. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great country music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

“I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in Country Music,” Rucker admits. “To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it is an absolute honor."

"Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we're all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won't disappoint!” he continues.

The 2020 CMA Awards will air at 8PM ET on ABC on Nov. 11. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date. Find the 2020 nominee here. The show — airing live from the Music City Center this year — comes just after the 2020 ACM Awards, pushed from April to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

