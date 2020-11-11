2020 CMA Awards Performances: Full List

The final list of performances for the 2020 CMA Awards looked a bit different from the originally scheduled performers, but with some flexibility, understanding and compromise, it was a great show — one that featured moments from legends, superstars and newcomers alike.

Brothers Osborne were about as last minute as it gets in terms of being added to the CMA Awards. They were never announced as performers and were likely only added when Rascal Flatts dropped out. The same is true for Kelsea Ballerini, who subbed for Florida Georgia Line — COVID-19 took down at least five performers ahead of Wednesday night's show.

Still, reliable live acts like Eric Church and Little Big Town shined, as did Chris Stapleton, Jon Pardi and so many more. Click any of the links below to relive and watch the performances from the 2020 CMA Awards. Click the video above to see our Top 5 from the night.

2020 CMA Awards Performances:

Ashley McBryde, "One Night Standards"

Brothers Osborne, "All Night"

Carly Pearce and Charles Kelley, "I Hope You're Happy Now"

Charlie Daniels Tribute from Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Jenee Fleenor and Ashley McBryde

Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"

Darius Rucker and Lady A, "Beers & Sunshine"

Eric Church, "Hell of a View"

Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth, "I Hope"

Ingrid Andress, "More Hears Than Mine"

Jimmie Allen, "Best Shot"

Jon Pardi tribute to Joe Diffie

Keith Urban, "God Whispered Your Name"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Hole in the Bottle"

Little Big Town tribute to Kenny Rogers

Luke Combs, "Cold as You"

Maren Morris, "The Bones"

Miranda Lambert, "Settling Down"

Morgan Wallen, "More Than My Hometown"

Old Dominion, "Lookin' For Love"

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, "In the Ghetto" (Mac Davis Tribute)

Thomas Rhett and Friends, "Be a Light"