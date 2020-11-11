2020 CMA Awards: The Performers List

The Country Music Association has lined up more than 20 performers for Wednesday night's (Nov. 11) 2020 CMA Awards. From pop stars to country newcomers -- and, of course, the genre's superstars -- plenty of artists will take the stage on Country Music's Biggest Night.

Oh, sure, two originally announced performances had to be altered (Carly Pearce will sing her hit duet "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Charles Kelley, not Lee Brice) or canceled (sorry, Florida Georgia Line) due to positive COVID-19 tests, but the show will still boast performances from newbies Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress and Morgan Wallen; country superstars Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Eric Church; and pop stars Justin Bieber (with Dan + Shay) and Charlie Puth (with Gabby Barrett), among others.

Additionally, Thomas Rhett will be joined by Chris Tomlin, Reba McEntire and Hillary Scott for a version of their song "Be a Light," and McEntire and Darius Rucker, this year's CMA Awards co-hosts, have a collaborative performance on the docket as well. Rucker will also team up with Lady A for his single "Beers and Sunshine."

And then, there are the tributes. Sadly, the country music community has lost a number of big names this year, necessitating some star-powered memorial segments. The 2020 CMA Awards will open with a multi-song tribute to Charlie Daniels, who died in July, from Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Jenee Fleenor and Ashley McBryde. Later in the night, Old Dominion will mark the 40th anniversary of the release of Urban Cowboy by performing the Johnny Lee classic "Looking for Love;" Little Big Town will sing a tribute to Kenny Rogers, who died in March; and Jon Pardi will pay tribute to Joe Diffie, who died on March 29 of COVID-19.

A full list of 2020 CMA Awards performers is below. The show will air live on ABC beginning at 8PM ET, from Nashville's Music City Center; it's been moved there, from Bridgestone Arena, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which also means no fans will be in attendance at the show this year.

2020 CMA Awards Performers

Ashley McBryde, "One Night Standards"

Carly Pearce and Charles Kelley, "I Hope You're Happy Now" (Editor's Note: Pearce's original duet partner, Lee Brice, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the 2020 CMA Awards, meaning he will not be able to attend or perform at the show. Charles Kelley, who was supposed to fill in, is also skipping the show due to COVID-19 exposure, but the pair pre-taped their performance.)

Charlie Daniels Tribute from Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne and Ashley McBryde (Editor's Note: Jenee Fleenor tested positive for COVID-19 just ahead of the 2020 CMA Awards and, therefore, will not be part of this performance.)

Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"

Darius Rucker, "Beers & Sunshine" (Editor's Note: Lady A are skipping the 2020 CMA Awards due to COVID-19 exposure and will not be part of this performance as originally planned.)

Eric Church, "Hell of a View"

Florida Georgia Line, "Long Live" (Editor's Note: Tyler Hubbard has tested positive for COVID-19, he revealed on Monday (Nov. 9), necessitating the duo's removal from the 2020 CMA Awards lineup.)

Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth, "I Hope"

Ingrid Andress, "More Hearts Than Mine" Jimmie Allen, "Best Shot"

Jon Pardi, "Pickup Man" in tribute to Joe Diffie

Keith Urban, "God Whispered Your Name"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Hole in the Bottle"

Little Big Town, "Sweet Music Man" in tribute to Kenny Rogers Luke Combs, "Cold as You"

Maren Morris, "The Bones"

Miranda Lambert, "Settling Down"

Morgan Wallen, "More Than My Hometown"

Old Dominion, "Looking for Love" in tribute to Johnny Lee and Urban Cowboy's 40th anniversary

Rascal Flatts, "Bless the Broken Road" (Editor's Note: A positive COVID-19 diagnosis within the country trio means Rascal Flatts are not at the 2020 CMA Awards.)

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, "In the Ghetto" in tribute to Mac Davis

Thomas Rhett and Friends, "Be a Light" (Editor's Note: Hillary Scott is skipping the 2020 CMA Awards due to COVID-19 exposure and will not be part of this performance as originally planned.)