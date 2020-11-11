The 2020 CMA Awards winners have already begun to be announced, and one of country music's biggest superstars is among the names who've already won big. Miranda Lambert is the winner in the category of CMA Music Video of the Year for her "Bluebird" video.

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice were also announced as early winners in the 2020 CMA Awards in a press release on Wednesday morning (Nov. 12). The pair took home Musical Event of the Year for their collaboration on "I Hope You're Happy Now," which they were originally slated to perform together on the broadcast on Wednesday night. Brice has since tested positive for COVID-19, and Lady A singer Charles Kelley will replace him for the performance.

The 2020 CMA Awards will air live on ABC at 8PM ET on Wednesday night, hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker. Eric Church, Luke Combs, Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are vying for the night's top award, Entertainer of the Year, in 2020.

See a list of 2020 CMA Awards winners below, to be completed as winners are announced.

2020 CMA Awards Winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris — THE WINNER!

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion — THE WINNER!

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay — THE WINNER!

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Morgan Wallen — THE WINNER!

Carly Pearce

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producer(s))

Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication (Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi)

Ashley McBryde, Never Will (Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets)

Old Dominion, Old Dominion (Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion)

Miranda Lambert, Wildcard (Producer: Jay Joyce)

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get (Producer: Scott Moffatt) — THE WINNER!

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert (Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert)

"The Bones," Maren Morris (Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz) — THE WINNER!

"Even Though I'm Leaving," Luke Combs (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt Durrette, Ray Fulcher)

"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton)

"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress (Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derek Southerland)

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

"I Hope," Gabby Barrett (Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller)

"Beer Never Broke My Heart," Luke Combs (Producer: Scott Moffatt; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Producer: Dan Smyers; Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano)

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hull, Jay Joyce)

"The Bones," Maren Morris (Producer: Greg Kurstin; Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin) — THE WINNER!

Musical Event of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Producer: Dan Smyers)

"Be a Light," Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Lady A, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban (Producer: Dann Huff)

"The Bones," Maren Morris feat. Hozier (Producer: Greg Kurstin)

"Fooled Around and Fell in Love," Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King (Producer: Jay Joyce)

"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Producer: Busbee) — THE WINNER!

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Director: Patrick Tracy)

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert (Director: Trey Fanjoy) — THE WINNER!

"Homemade," Jake Owen (Director: Justin Clough)

"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Director: Sam Siske)

"Second One to Know," Chris Stapleton (Director: David Coleman)

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Rob McNelley (Guitar)

Ilya Toshinsky (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)