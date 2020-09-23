Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett and more lead the list of 2020 CMT Music Awards nominees. The network unveiled the full list on Wednesday (Sept. 23), about one month out from the annual awards show.

In addition to Ballerini and Rhett, Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs and Sam Hunt all earned three nominations for this year's CMT Music Awards. Ten artists -- including Tanya Tucker -- are first-time nominees, per a press release, while the Chicks have their first nod at the show since 2007.

The CMT Music Awards are a fan-voted show, and voting is open now at CMT.com. Each category includes five or six nominees except for Video of the Year, which currently features 14 nominees. Finalists in that category will be revealed on Oct. 12, with voting for the winner concluding on Oct. 16. Voting in the rest of the categories concludes at noon ET on Oct. 12.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards were rescheduled from June due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The show will now air on Oct. 21 at 8PM CT on CMT as well as MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land and feature, per a press release, "epic outdoor performances in and around Music City." Further details above the show have yet to be announced.

2020 CMT Music Awards Nominees

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

Blanco Brown, “The Git Up”

Carrie Underwood, “Drinking Alone”

Dan + Shay, “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

Keith Urban, “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Homecoming Queen?”

Little Big Town, “Sugar Coat”

Luke Combs, “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

Old Dominion, “Some People Do”

Sam Hunt, “Hard to Forget”

Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers Now”

The Chicks, “Gaslighter”

Thomas Rhett, “Remember You Young”

Female Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood, “Drinking Alone”

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Homecoming Queen?”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

Male Video of the Year

Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan, “One Margarita”

Luke Combs, “Even Though I'm Leaving”

Morgan Wallen, “Chasin' You (Dream Video)”

Sam Hunt, “Hard To Forget”

Thomas Rhett, “Remember You Young”

Group Video of the Year

Lady A, “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Midland, “Cheatin' Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion, “One Man Band”

The Chicks, “Gaslighter”

The Highwomen, “Crowded Table”

Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne, “All Night (Studio Performance)”

Dan + Shay, “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

Florida Georgia Line, “Blessings”

LoCash, “One Big Country Song”

Maddie & Tae, “Die From a Broken Heart”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Blanco Brown, “The Git Up”

Caylee Hammack, “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Ingrid Andress, “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning, “After a Few”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, “I Hope You're Happy Now”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown featuring Nelly, “Cool Again”

Marshmello and Kane Brown, “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, “Beer Can't Fix”

CMT Performance of the Year

From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

From Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, “Brand New Man”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young, “Drowning”

From Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini, “Graveyard”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt, “Fancy”

From Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton, “Tell Me When It's Over”