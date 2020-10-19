2020 CMT Music Awards: The Performers List

Nearly two dozen artists will perform during the 2020 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night (Oct. 21). Rather than being live onstage at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, however, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay and more will be performing in pre-taped segments from throughout Music City.

Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde -- who are co-hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards along with actor Sarah Hyland -- are also in the show's performance lineup, as are Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Gabby Barrett and Morgan Wallen. Additionally, Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, and Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn are set for collaborative performances.

Performances for the 2020 CMT Music Awards were taped, the Tennessean reports, at Bicentennial Park in downtown Nashville; Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tenn.; Ruskin Cave in Dickson County and the Estate at Cherokee Dock, a Wilson County events space that is Reba McEntire's former home. Country newcomers Ingrid Andress, Hardy, Caylee Hammack, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning will be performing from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

McBryde and Dan + Shay are among the most-nominated artists at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, along with Ballerini, Combs, Hunt and Thomas Rhett. Nominees for the fan-voted show, to be hosted by Kane Brown, actor Sarah Hyland and two additional celebrities, were announced on Sept. 23; voting for Video of the Year is still open at CMT.com.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards were rescheduled from June due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and will now air on Oct. 21 at 8PM CT on CMT as well as MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land.

2020 CMT Music Awards Performers

Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus

Ingrid Andress, "Lady Like"

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

Travis Denning, "After a Few"

Mickey Guyton, "Heaven Down Here"

Riley Green, "If It Wasn't for Trucks"

Caylee Hammack, "Just Friends"

Hardy, "One Beer"

Sam Hunt

Little Big Town

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Shania Twain

Morgan Wallen