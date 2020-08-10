2020 College Football Season for the Mountain West is Canceled

CBS Sports and ESPN are reporting that the 2020 College Football season for the Mountain West Conference has been canceled. The league is considering the possibility of playing football during the spring.

The conference made the announcement amidst showing concern for the ongoing pandemic and stated that all scheduled fall sports and championship events are to be postponed indefinitely.

The Mountain West becomes the second FBS school to announce the cancellation of their season as the Mid-American Conference was the first to announce their canceled season over the weekend. Connecticut and Old Dominion have also canceled their seasons due to the pandemic. Overall, that's now 26 FBS schools overall that have canceled their 2020 college football seasons.

As the growing concern of health and safety of the players increases, it seems that more conferences will be following suit as College Football Rankings stated in the tweet above, 'Big 10 and Pac 12 expected tomorrow.'

At this point, the University of Wyoming and the rest of the Mountain West are far from being alone in terms of not having any football this fall as it's looking pretty bleak for most schools throughout the rest of the country as well.

This is a developing story and we'll continue to update as more information is released.