The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11, and concern over the spread of the virus is causing tour and festival postponements and cancellations, including in the country music world.

According to the WHO, over 167,000 cases of the disease and 6,440 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 15. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 3,487 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 68 deaths as of March 16.

“This is not just a public health crisis, it is a crisis that will touch every sector,” says WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "So every sector and every individual must be involved in the fights."

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. In fact, Live Nation, AEG and other concert promoters, venue operators and booking agencies are banding together to halt touring until the end of March.

Already, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, has been moved to October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates. The list of canceled and postponed events keeps growing, too.

Read on for a rundown of country music tours and festivals that have been postponed or canceled due to coronavirus (and a few that are still happening as planned, for now). The Boot will keep this list updated should additional events be affected.