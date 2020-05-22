2020 Denver Auto Show Cancelled, First Time in 44 Years

The Denver Auto Show has announced that they are not going to hold the annual car show this year.

The Colorado Auto Dealers Association has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Denver Auto Show according to a press release. The event was scheduled to take place April 2-5, 2020 at the Colorado Convention Center.

The CADA was informed that the convention center is still on standby as a COVID-19 alternative care facility though the end of 2020 forcing the cancellation.

President and CEO of the Colorado Auto mobile Dealers Association Tim Jackson:

We thank everyone who has worked so hard this year - the vehicle manufacturers, exhibitors and vendors. We decided to use an abundance of caution by cancelling in 2020, but we’ll be back in 2021 stronger and more excited than ever!

The Denver Auto Show is the nations 3rd oldest auto show, debuting in Denver in 1902. It is currently one of the largest events in the city, generating up to 60 million dollars according to a recent study.