On Sunday night (Jan. 26), music’s biggest stars convened in Los Angeles, Calif., for the 2020 Grammy Awards. Although there was a whole lot of off-stage drama in the leadup to the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony, that doesn’t take away from the brilliance of the outfits on display on the red carpet.

Naturally, the artists and other celebrities in attendance brought glitz and glamour with them for Music's Biggest Night ... well, most of them anyway. Here are some of the highlights -- and near misses -- of the 2020 Grammy Awards.