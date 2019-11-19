Everything You Need to Know About the 2020 Grammy Awards

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on Jan. 26, 2020. The annual awards show is a celebration of all things music, and that includes plenty of country, Americana, folk and roots categories, too.

Need to know what's up with the 2020 Grammy Awards? To get the where, when and how of it all, as well as information on which of your favorite country, Americana, bluegrass and folk artists will be performing and/or nominated for awards, read on.

When and Where Are the 2020 Grammy Awards?

The 2020 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 26. The live, televised ceremony will be preceded by the Premiere Ceremony, which is streamed online.

Where Can I Watch the 2020 Grammy Awards, the 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony and the 2020 Grammy Awards Red Carpet?

The televised 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony will air live on CBS at 8PM ET. The pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, meanwhile, will be available to stream online via Grammy.com and CBS.com as it happens, beginning at 3:30PM ET.

Red carpet coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards will also be available on Grammy.com as well as on CBS. The fun begins early in the afternoon, to make time for all of the festivities.

Who’s Hosting the 2020 Grammy Awards and the 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony?

Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys will host the Grammy Awards in 2020; she also hosted the event in 2019. The 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, meanwhile, will be hosted by Imogen Heap.

Who’s Nominated at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

Nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards were announced on Nov. 20. Click here for the full list!

Who’s Going to Win at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

We'll just have to wait and see! However, we do know that, in April, John Prine will receive one of the Recording Academy's 2020 Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards, The Boot asked for our readers' winners predictions; now, we're sharing our staff members' predictions, too. A full list of winners, updated as they are announced, will be available here on Jan. 26.

How Does Grammy Awards Voting Work?

The Recording Academy's voting members determine each year's Grammy Awards nominees and winners through a two-ballot voting process. Click here for The Boot's primer on Grammy Awards voting.

Who’s Performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

A handful of country- and Americana-focused performances will dot the 2020 Grammy Awards festivities. Performers at the awards show will include:

At the Premiere Ceremony, meanwhile, I'm With Her and Yola will be performing.

Non-country 2020 Grammy Awards performers include Lizzo, Aerosmith with Run-D.M.C. and more. Click here for a peek inside rehearsals for the big show.

Who’s Presenting at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

The list of presenters for the 2020 Grammy Awards includes a who's-who of country performers. International superstars Shania Twain and Keith Urban headline a list that also includes the cross-generational duo of Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker.

Non-country 2020 Grammy Awards presenters include comedians Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Florida Georgia Line collaborator Bebe Rexha and others.

Who Will Be Attending the 2020 Grammy Awards?

The Grammy Awards are always packed full of the who's who of music. Expect to see the nominees and performers, of course -- but you never do know who'll show up!

What's Up With the Drama Going on at the Recording Academy?

Deborah Dugan, the Recording Academy's CEO, was put on "administrative leave" amid allegations of misconduct on Jan. 16. However, a few days later, she filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, reports that she was sexually harassed during her tenure with the Academy and listing a number of major issues within the organization, including discrimination and favoritism within the Grammy Awards process.

In her EEOC complaint, Dugan claims that the Recording Academy board uses Grammys nominations "as an opportunity to push forward artists with whom they have relationships," including ensuring that certain songs are nominated for awards so that they can be performed during the ceremony. She also reports that board members will add potential nominees to consideration, despite them not receiving enough votes from Academy members.

"Our loyalty will always be to the 21,000 members of the recording industry," the Recording Academy says in a statement. "We regret that Music’s Biggest Night is being stolen from them by Ms. Dugan's actions and we are working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible."

Both sides continue to fire at each other, and both the Recording Academy's Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion and its board of directors have issued statements.