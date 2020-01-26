2020 Grammy Awards: See Country Stars on the Red Carpet

Country music's biggest stars headed to Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday (Jan. 26) for Music's Biggest Night. Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, I'm With Her and more are on hand at the Staples Center for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Ahead of the all-genre awards show, artists from within country music and beyond, are strutting their stuff on the red carpet. Flip through the photo gallery below to see their looks.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET, with Alicia Keys hosting. Ahead of the televised ceremony, dozens of Grammys are being handed out during the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, at which I'm With Her and Yola will be performing.

During the 2020 Grammy Awards, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be singing their new duet, "Nobody But You," while Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile have something big planned, too. Additionally, Lil Nas X will team up with previous "Old Town Road" collaborators Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Diplo, as well as K-pop megastars BTS, for a once-in-a-lifetime moment, and Bonnie Raitt will be honoring Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner John Prine.