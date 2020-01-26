Here Are Country’s 2020 Grammy Awards Winners

The first Grammy Award given to a country singer in 2020 went to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. The pair won for Best Music Video during the premiere ceremony on Sunday night (Jan. 26).

It could be a big night for both Nas and Cyrus, but Tanya Tucker could also be country music's big Grammy winner, as she's up for four awards. Eric Church, Dan + Shay and Ashley McBryde are a few other country singers with multiple nominations. See the full list of Grammy winners in categories with country singers below. This list will be updated with every win.

The 2020 Grammy Awards are set to take place on Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET. Alicia Keys is the host.

Remember: The best way to watch the 2020 Grammy Awards is on CBS with Taste of Country on your phone.

2020 Grammy Winners (Country):

Best Country Album

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker — WINNER!

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker — WINNER!

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert

"Some of It," Eric Church

"Speechless," Dan + Shay

Best Country Solo Performance

"All Your'n," Tyler Childers

"Girl Goin; Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson — WINNER!

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," Brothers Osborne

"Speechless," Dan + Shay — WINNER!

"The Daughters," Little Big Town

"Common," Maren Morris (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Spirit," Beyonce

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"Seven Rings, " Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo — WINNER!

"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish — WINNER!

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance

"Boyfriend," Ariana Grande and Social House

"Sucker," Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) — WINNER!

"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee

"Seniorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyonce

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish — WINNER!

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

"Hey Ma," Bon Iver

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish — WINNER!

"Seven Rings," Ariana Grande

"Hard Place," H.E.R.

"Talk," Khalid

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee

Album of the Year

i,i, Bon Iver

Norman F--king Rockwell, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish — WINNER!

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

"Always Remember Us This Way," Lady Gaga

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish — WINNER!

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

"Hard Place," H.E.R.

"Lover," Taylor Swift

"Norman F--king Rockwell," Lana Del Rey

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

Best Americana Album

Years to Burn, Calexico and Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma, Keb' Mo' — WINNER!

Tales of America, J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire, Yola

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Black Myself," Our Native Daughters

"Call My Name," I'm With Her — WINNER!

"Crossing to Jerusalem," Rosanne Cash

"Faraway Look," Yola

"I Don't Wanna Ride the Rails No More," Vince Gill

Best American Roots Performance

"Saint Honesty," Sara Bareilles — WINNER!

"Father Mountain," Calexico and Iron & Wine

"I'm on My Way," Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

"Call My Name," I'm With Her

"Faraway Look," Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland — WINNER!

Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po' Ramblin' Boys

Royal Traveller, Missy Raines

If You Can't Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Best Folk Album

My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache

Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin — WINNER!

Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch, Joy Williams

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song

"Only Jesus," Casting Crowns

"God Only Knows," For King & Country and Dolly Parton — WINNER!

"Haven't Seen It Yet," Danny Gokey

"God's Not Done With You," Tauren Wells

"Rescue Story," Zach Williams

Best Contemporary Blues Album

This Land, Gary Clark Jr. — WINNER!

Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe

Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & the Family Band

Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford

Keep On, Southern Avenue

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy," Chris Stapleton

"Girl in the Movies," Dolly Parton

"I'll Never Love Again," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — WINNER!

"Spirit," Beyonce

"Suspirium," Thom Yorke

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Lion King: The Songs, Various Artists

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Various Artists

Rocketman, Taron Egerton

Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse, Various Artists

A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — WINNER!

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"All Night Long," Jacob Collier (Feat. Jules Buckley, Take 6 and Metropole Orkest) — WINNER!

"Jolene," Sara Gazarek

"Marry Me a Little," Cyrille Aimee

"Over the Rainbow," Trisha Yearwood

"12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)," Esperanza Spalding

Best Historical Album

The Girl From Chickasaw County -- The Complete Capitol Masters, Bobbie Gentry

The Great Comeback: Horowitz and Carnegie Hall, Vladimir Horowitz

Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music, 1980-1990, Various Artists

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Pete Seeger — WINNER!

Woodstock: Back to the Garden -- The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Various Artists

Best Music Video

"We've Got to Try," The Chemical Brothers

"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.

"Cellophane," FKA Twigs

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus — WINNER!

"Glad He's Gone," Tove Lo