Here Are Country’s 2020 Grammy Awards Winners
The first Grammy Award given to a country singer in 2020 went to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. The pair won for Best Music Video during the premiere ceremony on Sunday night (Jan. 26).
It could be a big night for both Nas and Cyrus, but Tanya Tucker could also be country music's big Grammy winner, as she's up for four awards. Eric Church, Dan + Shay and Ashley McBryde are a few other country singers with multiple nominations. See the full list of Grammy winners in categories with country singers below. This list will be updated with every win.
The 2020 Grammy Awards are set to take place on Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET. Alicia Keys is the host.
2020 Grammy Winners (Country):
Best Country Album
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker — WINNER!
Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker — WINNER!
"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde
"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert
"Some of It," Eric Church
"Speechless," Dan + Shay
Best Country Solo Performance
"All Your'n," Tyler Childers
"Girl Goin; Nowhere," Ashley McBryde
"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson — WINNER!
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo / Group Performance
"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," Brothers Osborne
"Speechless," Dan + Shay — WINNER!
"The Daughters," Little Big Town
"Common," Maren Morris (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Spirit," Beyonce
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"Seven Rings, " Ariana Grande
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo — WINNER!
"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish — WINNER!
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Duo / Group Performance
"Boyfriend," Ariana Grande and Social House
"Sucker," Jonas Brothers
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) — WINNER!
"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee
"Seniorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyonce
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish — WINNER!
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
"Hey Ma," Bon Iver
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish — WINNER!
"Seven Rings," Ariana Grande
"Hard Place," H.E.R.
"Talk," Khalid
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee
Album of the Year
i,i, Bon Iver
Norman F--king Rockwell, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish — WINNER!
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Song of the Year
"Always Remember Us This Way," Lady Gaga
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish — WINNER!
"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker
"Hard Place," H.E.R.
"Lover," Taylor Swift
"Norman F--king Rockwell," Lana Del Rey
"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
Best Americana Album
Years to Burn, Calexico and Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma, Keb' Mo' — WINNER!
Tales of America, J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire, Yola
Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
"Black Myself," Our Native Daughters
"Call My Name," I'm With Her — WINNER!
"Crossing to Jerusalem," Rosanne Cash
"Faraway Look," Yola
"I Don't Wanna Ride the Rails No More," Vince Gill
Best American Roots Performance
"Saint Honesty," Sara Bareilles — WINNER!
"Father Mountain," Calexico and Iron & Wine
"I'm on My Way," Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
"Call My Name," I'm With Her
"Faraway Look," Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland — WINNER!
Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po' Ramblin' Boys
Royal Traveller, Missy Raines
If You Can't Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Best Folk Album
My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache
Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin — WINNER!
Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch, Joy Williams
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song
"Only Jesus," Casting Crowns
"God Only Knows," For King & Country and Dolly Parton — WINNER!
"Haven't Seen It Yet," Danny Gokey
"God's Not Done With You," Tauren Wells
"Rescue Story," Zach Williams
Best Contemporary Blues Album
This Land, Gary Clark Jr. — WINNER!
Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe
Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford
Keep On, Southern Avenue
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy," Chris Stapleton
"Girl in the Movies," Dolly Parton
"I'll Never Love Again," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — WINNER!
"Spirit," Beyonce
"Suspirium," Thom Yorke
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Lion King: The Songs, Various Artists
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Various Artists
Rocketman, Taron Egerton
Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse, Various Artists
A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — WINNER!
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
"All Night Long," Jacob Collier (Feat. Jules Buckley, Take 6 and Metropole Orkest) — WINNER!
"Jolene," Sara Gazarek
"Marry Me a Little," Cyrille Aimee
"Over the Rainbow," Trisha Yearwood
"12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)," Esperanza Spalding
Best Historical Album
The Girl From Chickasaw County -- The Complete Capitol Masters, Bobbie Gentry
The Great Comeback: Horowitz and Carnegie Hall, Vladimir Horowitz
Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music, 1980-1990, Various Artists
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Pete Seeger — WINNER!
Woodstock: Back to the Garden -- The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Various Artists
Best Music Video
"We've Got to Try," The Chemical Brothers
"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.
"Cellophane," FKA Twigs
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus — WINNER!
"Glad He's Gone," Tove Lo
See All 2020 Grammy Snubs and Surprises: