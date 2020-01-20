Tanya Tucker Performing at 2020 Grammys With ‘Whole Lineup of Amazing Artists’

Country legend Tanya Tucker has joined a growing list of performers for the 2020 Grammy Awards, she announced via Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 19).

“I wanted you to be the first to know,” the While I’m Livin’ star writes. "I'll be performing at the Grammys this year with a whole lineup of amazing artists, including one of my favorite people in the whole world, Brandi Carlile."

It's no surprise that the country hotshot snagged a coveted performance spot on the all-genre awards show that honors artists, performers and writers across all of music. Tucker is up for four 2020 Grammy awards, including Song of the Year for “Bring My Flowers Now,” Best Country Album for While I'm Livin’, Best Country Solo Performance for “ Bring My Flowers Now,” and Best Country Song for “Bring My Flowers Now."

Tucker's four nominations put her ahead of all other country 2020 Grammy nominees.

"I wish I had a trampoline to jump on right now,” Tucker said shortly after the nominations were announced in December. “This is just unbelievable. I couldn’t have done this without the fans, Brandi and Shooter, and the whole Tanya Tucker Team. What’s different now more than ever is the fans on social media and streaming made this record an instant success. What just happened, I’d never, ever fathom.”

As she shared, Tucker will share the Grammy performance stage with a number of her country music counterparts, including Bonnie Raitt, John Prine and Blake Shelton. The 2020 Grammy Awards air Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8PM ET on CBS, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It's the 62nd-annual event.

