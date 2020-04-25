99th Greeley Stampede Postponed to 2021

The annual concert and rodeo event Greeley Stampede has been postponed a year due to fears over the Coronavirus outbreak, organizers said in a press release.

The 2020 Greeley Stampede was set to be held from June 24-July 5 at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley. The star-studded lineup included Chris Young, Brett Young, Locash, 3 Doors Down and John Pardi.

Organizers say in the press release that they plan is to hold the 99th Greeley Stampede on June 23-July 4 of 2021.

If you've already purchased tickets:

The Greeley Stampede will be offering refunds to ticket holders or a credit for 2021 events. Information on how to claim a refund or a credit will be available soon. We will post updates and contact ticket holders on the refund process when available.

Courtesy of Greeley Stampede

Source: Greeley Stampede