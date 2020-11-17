2020 Has Made Us Extra Grateful for Family

It sounds like 2020 has given us some perspective.

Has family always been important? Absolutely. Has that been magnified this year? 100 percent. Back when the pandemic shut the country down, we found ourselves at home... all. of. the. time. As rough as it was however, we got a lot of quality time with the people who know us best.

And we're thankful for it.

Despite the jokes about being quarantined with family feeling like a nightmare, 77 percent of people say they are especially thankful for their loved ones this year. This is according to a poll conducted by See's Candies. I think this year definitely showed us what's more important in life. I would also bet that some things were revealed to be less important that we originally thought. I'm so happy to see that family is at the top of our gratitude list.

Those people who are closest to us are also the reason why 87 percent of people are still looking forward to the holidays.

As for other things we're thankful for, friends and jobs were also on the list, just much lower that I expected. Only 3 percent of respondents said they were thankful for their employers or their besties. I know I've felt like I've been in a long distance relationship with many of my friends this year and it's not always easy to keep those relationships alive. As for jobs, well many people lost their jobs this year so it's hard to be thankful for something or someone who let you go, regardless if it was their choice or not to do so.

I'd also like you to know how thankful I am for you. Honestly, knowing you're on the other side of this screen reading this, or on the other end of the microphone during my show gives me such comfort and joy. It's truly a pleasure to spend time with you each and every day.