2020 Sturgis Rally Moving Forward as Planned

Organizers of the 80th edition of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally say they are "monitoring the coronavirus situation closely" while continuing to plan on holding the Rally in 2020.

"We continue to remain optimistic. The rally is still on and has NOT been postponed," organizers said in a statement on May 4.

The annual gathering is scheduled for August 7 through 15, 2020 in Sturgis, South Dakota. As of the beginning of May none of the concerts, events, or activities associated with the Rally have been canceled or postponed. Additionally, Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Glencoe Camp Resort, Pappy Hoel Campground, and the City of Sturgis have said everything is moving forward as planned.

In March, Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said "We're 100 percent planning the rally," adding that the City of Sturgis will make a final decision in its June 15 city council meeting. ​



"Sturgis Buffalo Chip President, Rod Woodruff has been releasing weekly videos to keep fans updated on the situation. He says that the Sturgis Buffalo Chip is planning to move forward with the Sturgis Rally," organizers added.

SOURCE: Sturgis.com