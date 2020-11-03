2020 Wyoming & Laramie County General Election Results
*Results are unofficial until certified by the Laramie County Canvassing Board on Friday, Nov. 6, at 2:00 p.m* Refresh page for latest
9:44 PM – Final Unofficial Election results.
WYOMING RESULTS
President of the United States - AP calls race for President Trump in Wyoming - 7:09 p.m.
Donald J. Trump/Michael Pence (R)
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D)
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (L)
Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard (I)
United States Senator - AP calls race for Cynthia M. Lummis - 7:09 p.m.
Cynthia M. Lummis (R) 25,057
Merav Ben David (D) 9,208
United States Representative - AP calls race for Liz Cheyney - 7:09 p.m.
Liz Cheney (R) 24,209 - 70.47%
Lynnette Grey Bull (D)
Richard Brubaker (L)
Jeff Haggit (C) 961