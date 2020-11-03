2020 Wyoming & Laramie County General Election Results

*Results are unofficial until certified by the Laramie County Canvassing Board on Friday, Nov. 6, at 2:00 p.m* Refresh page for latest



9:44 PM – Final Unofficial Election results.

WYOMING RESULTS

President of the United States - AP calls race for President Trump in Wyoming - 7:09 p.m.

Donald J. Trump/Michael Pence (R)

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D)

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (L)

Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard (I)



United States Senator - AP calls race for Cynthia M. Lummis - 7:09 p.m.

Cynthia M. Lummis (R) 25,057

Merav Ben David (D) 9,208



United States Representative - AP calls race for Liz Cheyney - 7:09 p.m.

Liz Cheney (R) 24,209 - 70.47%

Lynnette Grey Bull (D)

Richard Brubaker (L)

Jeff Haggit (C) 961