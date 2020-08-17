2020 Wyoming Primary Election On Tuesday

Cheyenne, Laramie County, and Wyoming voters will choose the nominees for a number of local and state offices on Tuesday, August 18 when Wyoming holds it's 2020 primary election

Cheyenne residents will decide which two candidates from among Rick Coppinger, Patrick Collins, and incumbent Mayor Marian Orr will advance to the November 3 general election for the city's highest office. Six Cheyenne City Council seats are also on the ballot, with two of the three representatives from each of the city's three wards up for election in 2020.

Because four candidates will advance to the general election for the two open seats in each ward, all four primary election candidates from Ward 1 will advance. In Wards II and III, where five candidates have filed in each ward, one candidate per ward will be eliminated on Tuesday, with the remaining candidates all going on to the November General Election.

The primary ballot for the Laramie County Commission, on the other hand, is very crowded on the GOP side, where nine candidates are vying for two nominations for open commission seats. The lone Democrat running for Laramie County Commission, Jeff Dokter, the lone Democratic candidate for the commission, will automatically advance to the November General election.

Numerous legislative primary battles, mostly featuring Republican incumbents battling one or more challengers, are also on the ballot. Primary election battles to decide the General Election candidates of both major parties for Wyoming's lone seat in the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Senator Mike Enzi are also on the ballot on Tuesday.

Wyoming has not elected a Democrat to serve in Congress since Teno Roncalio of Rock Springs in 1976.

One office that will not be on the ballot on Tuesday is that of President of the United States. Both the Wyoming Republican and Democratic parties choose their delegates to their respective presidential conventions through a caucus process held in the spring.