2020’s Halloween May See an Abundance of ‘Tiger King’ Costumes

While Halloween is still two and a half months away, and it's still up in the air as to what it might be like in a pandemic, it's never too early to start thinking of costume ideas. One popular trend that we may see this year is definitely none other than the 'Tiger King'.

Party City, the online retail chain, recently conducted a survey that said 96 percent of parents still plan to celebrate Halloween despite the pandemic. Of course, there may be some alterations to the holiday, but such ideas as decorations, leaving bags of candy on doorsteps (contact-free), and neighborhood parades are being tossed around to make things as festive as possible. But what are the popular costumes?

According to Party City's list, the top five are as such:

Slasher-themed (Jason, Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, Pennywise) Gamer-themed (Halo, Fortnite, etc) Frontline workers (doctors, nurses, police, fire fighters) 'Frozen' characters 'Tiger King' themed

The fifth one on that list would be my pick that you may see the most of due to the outlandishness of the popular Netflix series 'Tiger King'. The amount of Joe Exotic's and/or Carole Baskin outfits this Halloween could be the most popular, especially among adults in costume. We've already seen a toilet paper shortage and now, a Dr. Pepper shortage during this pandemic. Perhaps the next shortage will be a blonde mullet wig shortage.

However you celebrate when it comes time for it, be sure to have a safe and happy Halloween!