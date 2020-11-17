2021 Greeley Stampede Lineup Announced

The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on pretty much everything we were all looking forward to in 2020. Concerts, festivals, rodeos, and many gatherings were all pushed back to next year. We're all now looking forward to and are ready for 2021.

The Greeley Stampede has announced the 2021 Superstars Concert Series on Tuesday morning.

Friday, June 25 - Brett Young with Ian Munsick

Saturday, June 26 - 3 Doors Down with Ayron Jones

Sunday, June 27 - TobyMac

Thursday, July 1 - Dwight Yoakam with Casey James Prestwood

Friday, July 2 - Jon Pardi with Tyler Walker

Saturday, July 3 - HARDY and Lauren Alaina

Tickets to the Greeley Stampede will go on sale in early 2021 due to uncertainty as to what the summer may look like with large events. The Greeley Stampede will also be offering Early Access Gift Cards for the holiday season. These gift cards are available now through December 23 and are sold in $25 increments. The gift cards can be used to purchase tickets to the rodeos and concerts before they are available to the general public.

The early access gift cards can only be purchased through the Greeley Stampede Ticket Office by calling 970-356-7787 or by visiting 600 N 14th Ave Monday thru Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Source: Greeley Stampede