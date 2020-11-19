21 More COVID-Related Deaths Reported in Wyoming, 9 in Natrona County

Twenty-one more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Wyoming on Thursday.

The deaths were spread between eight counties in Wyoming. Nine of the deaths were from Natrona County.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, all of the deaths involved either older adults, those who had health conditions putting them at higher risk of COVID-19 related complications or both.

The new deaths bring Wyoming's death toll from COVID-19 to 176.

Seven months into the pandemic, Wyoming passed 100 deaths the week of October 18 when the state reached 103. Just over a month later an additional 73 deaths have been reported.

As of Thursday afternoon, 22,489 lab-confirmed cases have been reported in Wyoming.