21-Year-Old Aurora College Student Died From COVID-19

On Wednesday morning, Cody Lyster passed away following a confirmed COVID-19 case. Both of Lyster's parents tested positive for COVID-19 and have since recovered, according to Fox 31

Cody's father, Kevin Lyster, is a police officer on the Univeristy of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. "One thing I looked forward to is, there’s a ceremony when you join a police department, and it’s called the pinning of the badge. This disease, this virus is horrible and it took my son," Kevin said.

"Cody's a strong individual. He's an athlete, he's a baseball player," Kevin said, adding, "This virus doesn't discriminate."

Cody's mother Lea Ann Lyster said, "He had the most infectious smile. I mean, that kid's smile just lit up a room," she said. "He was taken from us way too soon."

He was a student at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.

