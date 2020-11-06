24 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Among LCSD1 Students, Staff

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 15 more students and nine more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown says the cases involve three administration building staff members, a staff member at Alta Vista Elementary, two students at Baggs Elementary, a staff member at Bain Elementary, a student at Cole Elementary, a staff member at Goins Elementary, a staff member at Hebard Elementary, a student at Hobbs Elementary, a student at Jessup Elementary, a student and staff member at McCormick Junior High, three students at Central High, four students at East High, a student and staff member at South High and a student at Triumph High.

Brown says the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is in the process of contact tracing, and those who had direct contact with the positive cases will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Brown encourages students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.