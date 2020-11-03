28 More COVID-19 Cases Reported in 11 Cheyenne Schools

Laramie County School District 1 on Tuesday reported that 16 more students and 12 more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown says the cases involve two staff members at Alta Vista Elementary, a student and two staff members at Baggs Elementary, two students and two staff members at Fairview Elementary, a staff member at Goins Elementary, a student at Meadowlark Elementary, two students at Saddle Ridge Elementary, a student and two staff members at McCormick Junior High, two students and a staff member at Central High, two students and a staff member at East High, five students at South High and a staff member at Triumph High.

Brown says the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is in the process of contact tracing, and those who had direct contact with the positive cases will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Brown encourages students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.