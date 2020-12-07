On Monday, December 7, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 23 more coronavirus related deaths within the state, bringing the total to 280 deaths.

Most of these deaths were of older Wyoming residents who were hospitalized, had underlying health conditions, or both,

The residents were from the following counties: Big Horn, Carbon, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Niobrara, Park, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater, Uinta, and Washakie.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence.

As of this release, there have been 32,196 lab-confirmed cases and 4,789 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.