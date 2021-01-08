29 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Among LCSD1 Students, Staff

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 17 students and 12 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three weeks.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Administration Building, Arp Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Davis Elementary, East High, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Rossman Elementary, South High and Sunrise Elementary," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said in a news release.

Brown says those who had direct contact with the positive cases will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Brown continues to encourage students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.