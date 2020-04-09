3 Cheyenne High Schools Join ‘Be the Light’ Campaign

Central, East and South are joining other schools across Wyoming and the nation in the "Be the Light" campaign.

Each Friday at 8:20 p.m., the high schools will turn on their stadium lights for 20 minutes to honor those working to fight COVID-19 and remind students, especially seniors, that they're missed.

Cheyenne residents are encouraged to drive by the stadiums during this time and honk their horns in support.

To adhere to social distancing protocols, participants are asked to stay in their vehicles.

Photos may be shared with #BeTheLightWY as well as local high school hashtags.

