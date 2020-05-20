50 Three-Ingredient Recipes You Can Make Right Now

A study done in May 2019 by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. According to the National Restaurant Association, diners have a wide variety of options to choose from, as there are over 1 million restaurants throughout the country.

In 2020, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life, including how we eat. With many states under lockdown measures, restaurants around the country have been forced to close their doors. This may not be just a temporary measure, either. Kate Taylor of Business Insider reported in April that 1 in 5 restaurants or nearly 20% might never reopen their doors. The latest news suggests that the coronavirus may end up being a death sentence for American dining habits.

With that in mind, there’s never been a better time to up your home-cooking game. To help you on your home cooking journey, Stacker has compiled a list of 50 recipes that you can make with only three ingredients. Scouring Allrecipes.com, we’ve found some of the best breakfast, dinner, snack, dessert, and drink options for you, all of which require limited ingredients. Assuming you have a handful of kitchen essentials to get started, including cooking oil, salt, and pepper, these dishes can be made even if you haven’t been able to make it to the grocery store in weeks. They’re also perfect for cooks who may not be very confident in their skills just yet. Keep scrolling for some inspiration for your next meal.

By: Madison Troyer

