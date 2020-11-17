3 Northern Colorado Teen Girls Are Missing Since Oct. 30

Authorities are on the lookout for three teenage girls who have been reported missing over the last couple weeks.

Fort Collins Police are searching for 13-year-old Ava Chance of Fort Collins and 13-year-old Isabel Romualdo of Loveland — who are believed to be traveling together. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office, meanwhile, is looking for 16-year-old Katelyn Miller, who is reported missing in a separate incident.

Authorities say there is no reason to believe there is foul play in either incident, but are asking for the public's help in locating the missing girls.

Chance and Romualdo left their homes in the early morning hours of November 11. Police say they were tied to an older model 4-door red vehicle and they are looking for the driver, who may have information on where they were going.

The girls were last seen in the area of 41st Street and Taft Avenue in Loveland around 2:40 a.m. on November 11. They may be using new identities or have changed their appearance.

Anyone with an immediate sighting should call Fort Collins Police Dispatch at 970-419-FCPD. Any other leads/tips should be sent to Detective Kelsey Skaar at 970-221-6514.

Miller has been missing since Oct. 30. She left her residence around 2 p.m. that day near Highway 392 and County Road 5 in Windsor.

She was last seen wearing a turquoise hooded sweatshirt with rainbow colored lettering, a dark-colored backpack, and was riding a wood grained longboard.

Anyone with information regarding Katelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Pete Mesecher at 970-498-5144.