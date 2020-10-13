3 Reasons This Halloween Will be the Best We’ve Seen in Awhile

It's shaping up to be pretty perfect, if you ask me.

Halloween is rapidly approaching. Have you decided on a costume yet? What are your plans for the big night? Obviously, things will be a tad different due to COVID restrictions, but the good news is that masks are usually a part of Halloween costumes anyway. We shouldn't be too put out having to cover up our faces for this one. I'm actually pretty excited to take it easy this Halloween and enjoy my neighborhood festivities. Usually I'm out with friends or at a party, but this year seems like a good one to keep it simple.

If you haven't made plans yet, you might want to get on that.

This year will be pretty spooktacular! Aside from the pandemic, the ghoulish stars seems to be aligning. There are actually three incredible things happening that will up your celebrations.

Halloween Falls on a Saturday

This year the holidays came to play! Many of our favorite festive days are falling on the weekend, which means no early mornings to worry about the following day. There's nothing worse than having to go back to the office after a late night celebration. Halloween is indeed on a Saturday this year. This gives us the entire day to enjoy the holiday and we can celebrate all night long if we choose to. Heck, we can celebrate for three days straight.

There Will be a Full Moon Overhead

Any time you see Halloween portrayed in a television show or a movie, there is always a full moon. Trick-or-Treaters roam the streets under the light of a full moon. This year, the stars moon has aligned and we will get our storybook full moon. It's also the second full moon of the month and it's called a Blue Moon. Experiencing two full moons in a month is pretty rare, which totally adds to the spooky feel of Halloween.

Daylight Saving Time Ends the Next Day

Even the Daylight Saving naysayers out there won't be able to argue with this one. In the fall we "fall back" and gain an hour in the middle of the night around 2 a.m. This year, that night happens to be Halloween night. This means that we will get an extra hour of Halloween celebrations, if you're up late. Or it means you will get a bonus 60 minutes of sleep to recover from those Halloween festivities. It's perfect.