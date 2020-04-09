3 Sisters Ice Cream Brings Treats and Joy to Cheyenne

During the time of the Covid-19 outbreak, when there's so much uncertainty surrounding these times, one family has been bringing some tasty treats along with some smiles to their community in Cheyenne.

According to Wyoming News Now, Amber Kester had recently lost her job due in part to the Covid-19 outbreak. However, with the help of her husband and her three daughters (3 Sisters), and a pink ice cream truck, the family has bounced back by providing frozen treats throughout the community, even amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Wyoming News Now, Amber mentioned that due to the pandemic, they weren't sure if they should wait, but happiness in the community took precedence:

We weren't sure if we should wait it out and maintain social distance, but ultimately we decided that we wanted to bring some joy to Cheyenne and drive around and bring some smiles and ice cream...Give a little bit of hope for people.

One of the key reasons for the idea for an ice cream truck was because each of their three daughters (Dezie, Ellie, and Caylin) had expressed interest in the field of business. Now, the three sisters are involved in the business while also bringing some joy to their community.

3 Sisters Ice Cream has only been up and running since earlier this week, but they're also looking to become involved in community events during the summer months, such as Cheyenne Frontier Days and farmers markets.

