30th Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade Announced

It's happening! I know a lot of things have been canceled in 2020, but the Greater Cheyenne Chamber Of Commerce announced yesterday that we will in fact have a Christmas parade. With a great slogan of "Deck The Halls, Y'all", the Cheyenne Christmas Parade has been set for November 28th, 2020, two days after Thanksgiving Day.

The parade will kick off at 5:30 on November 28th with the Toys For Tots float leading the way to accept unwrapped toys. If you're wondering the route, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber Of Commerce already has that covered.

17th Street and Carey Avenue. It marches north on Carey to 24th Street, then turns right to Capitol Avenue. From Capitol Avenue, the parade continues down to Carey and wraps back up to 17th street and concludes. Santa continues on to the Depot Plaza for the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony beginning promptly after the parade.

The Chamber is accepting orders for Poinsettias now, which helps fund the parade. The deadline to order your poinsettia is Friday, November 13th, 2020 with the delivery date tentatively set for Thursday, November 19th, 2020. You can order here.

If you're interested in volunteering.

Cheyenne Christmas Parade is always in need of volunteers. There are an array of opportunities to help with the Cheyenne Christmas Parade and we encourage all community members to take a moment and find the right opportunity for them. Please contact Esther Gonzales at (307) 638-3388 Ext. #2 or estherg@cheyennechamber.org if you are interested in getting involved in the parade in any of the ways listed below. Your support, time and talent would be greatly appreciated.

This is great news with seemingly everything being canceled this year, we need some normalcy. There is no word on Covid restrictions, though, policing that would seem nearly impossible.