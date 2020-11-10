31 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Among LCSD1 Students, Staff

Laramie County School District 1 on Tuesday reported that 22 more students and nine more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Administration Building, Baggs Elementary, Bain Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cole Elementary, Davis Elementary, East High, Fairview Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Lebhart Elementary, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and Triumph High," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said in a news release.

Brown says those who had direct contact with the positive cases will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Brown encourages students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Laramie County had 984 active lab-confirmed cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.