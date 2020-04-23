The number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming on Thursday rose to 332, up from 327 on Wednesday; plus 121 probable cases and 279 recovered cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The total number of deaths statewide rose to seven, with the most recent fatality reported in Teton County. Four deaths were reported Tuesday in Fremont County. Northern Arapaho Tribe Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter said the four were tribal members.

In Natrona County, the number of cases remained at 39.

Friday, Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said the number of positive cases in the county is probably far higher than the reported number of confirmed cases.

Laramie County's reported confirmed cases rose by three and Fremont County's reported cases rose by two.

Statewide, Laramie County had the most cases at 81, followed by Teton County at 63, then Fremont County at 53.

Platte and Weston counties have not reported any confirmed cases.

As of Thursday, the state health laboratory had completed 3,860 tests, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had completed one test, and commercial labs had completed 3,903 tests.

As of Thursday, 16% of cases had required hospitalization, 77.4% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Thursday, 39.8% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 46.4% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 63.9% identify as white, 14.5% were Hispanic, 4.8% were American Indian, and 1.2% were black.

Most cases were in the 60-69-year age group at 19.3%; followed by the 19-29-year age group at 18.4%, tied with the 50-59-year age group.

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing at 73.8%, followed by fever at 63%, and muscle aches at 57.5%.

These are the cases by county including the one reported Wednesday by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 6.

Big Horn: 1 (1).

Campbell: 14 (4).

Carbon: 4.

Converse: 10 (6).

Crook: 4 (1).

Fremont: 53 (6).

Goshen: 3 (1).

Hot Springs: 1 (2).

Johnson: 11 (4).

Laramie: 81 (36).

Lincoln: 6 (3).

Natrona: 39 (10).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 12 (4).

Sublette: 1 (2).

Sweetwater: 10 (6).

Teton: 63 (30).

Uinta: 6 (1).

Washakie: 5 (3).

