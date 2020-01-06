$34 Million Mansion Hits The Market In Wyoming [PHOTO GALLERY]

Another multi-million property just hit the market in Wyoming. This 117-acre ranch outside of Jackson could all be yours for the low, low price of $33.9 million.

Drew Orlando for Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty

Here's what you get for the money: the 13,721 sq. foot main house features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two partial bathrooms, a sauna, a gym, a movie theater, a game room, a bar, a greenhouse, a wine cellar, an indoor pool, a wood-burning stove, a chef's kitchen with two islands, a breakfast nook, a brick pizza oven, outdoor kitchen with fireplace, rustic western furnishings, and floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views of the Grand Tetons.

Drew Orlando for Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty

The compound, which sits at the end of a road in the exclusive Riva Ridge subdivision just minutes from downtown Jackson Hole, also includes a 4,000 sq. foot guest house with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an additional half bathroom.

Drew Orlando for Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty

"There’s no other property in the valley that has this much acreage that’s elevated like this one," Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty listing agent Ian Osler told Mansion Global. "It’s 800 feet off the valley floor—it sits on top of a butte in the middle of the valley."

Drew Orlando for Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty

What's the mortgage on a $33.9 million note? After a down payment of $6.7 million, a 30-year-loan at 3.9 percent interest would set you back around $160,000 a month, not including property taxes and homeowners insurance.