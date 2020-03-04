35-45 MPH Winds, 70 MPH Gusts to Blast SE Wyo. Today

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne and Interstate 25 between Glendo and the Colorado state line until 11 p.m. tonight.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following message Wednesday morning:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 257 AM MST Wed Mar 4 2020 WYZ106-107-110-115>118-050600- /O.CON.KCYS.HW.W.0023.000000T0000Z-200305T0600Z/ Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- East Platte County-North Snowy Range Foothills-Laramie Valley- South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Central Laramie County- Including the cities of Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Arlington, Elk Mountain, Bosler, Laramie, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, and Cheyenne 257 AM MST Wed Mar 4 2020 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph and gusts up to 70 mph. Areas of blowing snow will create additional travel impacts along Interstate 80 and 25 with slick roads and low visibilities. * WHERE...Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne, as well as Interstate 25 between Glendo and the Colorado State Line. This includes the cities of Laramie, Cheyenne and Wheatland. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Travel will be difficult especially for lightweight, high profile vehicles and campers. Blowing snow will create areas of low visibility along with slick to snow covered roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

