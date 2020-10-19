39 Percent Of Laramie County Registered Voters Have Already Voted

As of Friday evening, 39 percent of Laramie County voters had already cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.

That's according to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee, who says that includes over 16,000 voters. Lee also says today is the last day to register to vote before the election.

But she also says that Wyoming's "same day" registration law allows voters to register and then cast their ballot immediately afterward, so if a voter has not registered by the end of today, that does not mean they will not be able to vote in the election.

Voters have 11 more days (including today) to cast their ballots. Early voting is underway in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People can also request absentee ballots, which can be mailed in, dropped off in the secure ballot drop box at the Governmental Complex Building, or, returned directly to the clerk's office.

But Lee is urging those who plan to vote by mail to put their ballots in the mail as soon as possible since any ballot not returned by 7 p.m. election day cannot be counted under state law.

