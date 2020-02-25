4 Books About Cheyenne Frontier Days
History is made every year in Cheyenne, Wyoming at Cheyenne Frontier Days. That has inspired several books about 'The Daddy Of Them All.'
Here are 4 books worth looking up about Cheyenne Frontier Days.
1). Cheyenne Frontier Days by Starley Talbott and Linda Graves Fabian. Filled with old photos and quick history blurbs, it is a good book for those who want an overview of CFD history.
2). Daddy Of Them All by Robert D Hanseworth. It's 168 pages of good reading. But it was published back in 1967 so its history stops then. The book is still available on Amazon.
3). Cheyenne Frontier Days, the first 100 years: A pictorial history. This book was written by various authors, many of them are unnamed. But the photos are good and the history is accurate.
4). Let's Go! Let's Show! Let's Rodeo!: The History of Cheyenne Frontier Days. By Shirley Flynn. Shirley E. Flynn was a Cheyenne historian. She served on the founding board and as director of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum