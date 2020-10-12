4 Cheyenne High Schoolers, LCSD1 Staffer Test Positive for Virus

Four Cheyenne high school students as well as a Laramie County School District 1 staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Monday.

According to LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown, the positive cases involve a student at Central, one at South, two at East and a district staff member who travels to multiple schools.

"The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is in the process of contact tracing and those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will receive guidance regarding next steps," Brown said in a release.

Brown encourages students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.

​​