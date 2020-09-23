4 Cubs Wrestling Completely Brings Wyoming Traffic to a Stop

This just in. Bears don't care if you have someplace you need to be at a certain time. When they want to wrestle in the middle of the road, you will wait and they don't care.

This special cub moment happened a few days ago in Grand Teton National Park.

The person who captured the video shared details about why these bears are special:

These cubs are the offspring of the internationally famous sow grizzly #399 aka Beary Katherine. She’s now 24 years old and has 16 cubs/grand cubs! A chance encounter within the Grand Teton National Park.

Ah, yes. Grizzly 399, the famous bear matriarch that has created an even bigger stir than usual this year with her 4 cute cubs. As we shared recently, there are at least 40 photographers that are following Grizzly 399 and her cubs around Grand Teton this year and it's made safety a definite concern.

Videos like this are great as staying in your car and grabbing video of cute cubs locking down traffic due to their mid-street wrestling match does no harm. The same can't be said for the legions of photographers who in some cases are getting way to close to these bears.