4 Cubs Wrestling Completely Brings Wyoming Traffic to a Stop

PipesTraveler.com via YouTube

This just in. Bears don't care if you have someplace you need to be at a certain time. When they want to wrestle in the middle of the road, you will wait and they don't care.

This special cub moment happened a few days ago in Grand Teton National Park.

The person who captured the video shared details about why these bears are special:

These cubs are the offspring of the internationally famous sow grizzly #399 aka Beary Katherine. She’s now 24 years old and has 16 cubs/grand cubs! A chance encounter within the Grand Teton National Park.

Ah, yes. Grizzly 399, the famous bear matriarch that has created an even bigger stir than usual this year with her 4 cute cubs. As we shared recently, there are at least 40 photographers that are following Grizzly 399 and her cubs around Grand Teton this year and it's made safety a definite concern.

Videos like this are great as staying in your car and grabbing video of cute cubs locking down traffic due to their mid-street wrestling match does no harm. The same can't be said for the legions of photographers who in some cases are getting way to close to these bears.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: 4 cubs playing in road, Grand Teton National Park, Grizzly 399
Categories: Videos
Back To Top