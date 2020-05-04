STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

And WY STEM is a statewide movement focused on bringing STEM education to our youth across the state of Wyoming.

To encourage kids in grades K-6 to learn more about how STEM can apply to their daily lives now, and in the future, WY STEM is launching a month of free videos and education.

The focus of these videos will be meeting experts in STEM fields that are using their knowledge to fight COVID-19 and problem-solve so that the state of Wyoming can continue to move forward in its fight against the effects of this pandemic.

"It will all kick off with a special Launch Event on Monday, May 4th from, 6 pm – 6:30 pm. During our launch event, you will have the opportunity to meet our 4 STEM Leaders and get a glimpse into what they will be sharing with you over the month. You’ll meet professionals like Amy & Dr. Dan Surdam, Teal Wyckoff, Tyler Kerr, and Lars Kotthoff, who will walk you through topics like viruses and bacteria, mapping the geography of disease, digital sculpting for 3D printers, and using math to 3D print some really cool stuff."

Each week of May there will be new videos each Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6 pm to 6:30 pm. With a special party on Friday, May 29th from 6 pm to 6:30 pm where they will 3D print a design a Wyoming student has made.

Children can submit their ideas for a 3D design at info@wtcc.tech.

As a special participation prize for Wyoming students, there is an opportunity to win a 3D printer for your school.

Each week, during one of the events, a "secret word" will be revealed.

When you have heard all 4 "secret words" you can submit your entry using this form.

During the LIVE Wrap Party, a name will be randomly drawn, and that child's school will win the printer.

This is an amazing free educational opportunity for children in Wyoming to learn how STEM careers can have a positive impact on our communities.