4-Year-Old Sings ‘All By Myself’ While Making Sandwich [VIDEO]

This kid is all of us in quarantine right now.

It's not easy being at home all of the time. I'm a firm believer that it's unnatural for us to be indoors and away from people for too long. Sure, we may need to recharge our batteries a bit from time to time, but this quarantine is madness.

And this little boy is all of us right now.

Bryson is quarantined with his family in Texas and according to the person who posted the video on YouTube, he is missing his friends very much. So, Bryson turned to song to express his feelings. He was caught singing "All By Myself" while making himself a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

How adorable is that?!

The video began to make the rounds on the Internet and was even picked up by news outlets. In a video posted later, he saw himself on TV. Although he was focused on his iPad, he recognized his voice coming from the screen.

Hang in there, Bryson! We'll all get through this together. And I'm sure your friends will be so happy to have a pal who's a celebrity!