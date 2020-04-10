40% of Laramie County’s COVID-19 Patients Have Recovered

Twenty-three of Laramie County's 58 COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to Wyoming Department of Health statistics released Friday afternoon.

While the news is encouraging, State Health Officer Alexia Harrist still recommends people stay home as much as possible and continue to practice social distancing.

At this time there are 253 laboratory-confirmed cases in 19 of Wyoming's 23 counties, and 87 probable cases in the state.

"Probable cases are people who have the symptoms of COVID-19 and who have had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case, but who aren't tested," Harrist said during a press conference Wednesday.

"(They) give us a little better idea of how much COVID-19 is in our communities," she added. "At the same time, we continue to know that there will be more cases that can be counted as either confirmed or probable."

Wyoming remains the only state with no reported deaths from the virus.

