40 Wyoming Wild Horses to Be Up for Adoption

If you've ever dreamed of owning your own wild horse, this is your opportunity. Wyoming's Bureau of Land Management will have 40 wild horses available for adoption.

Wyoming BLM announced two adoption events through a press release. According to the story, there will be 40 wild horses that you can view in the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility. These are the dates you can make this happen:

March 13 - 14

April 24 - 25

The official Wyoming BLM website has a contact if you'd like more specific information about these events.

Untrained wild horses are available for adoption and Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) at the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility by appointment or at scheduled adoptions throughout the year by calling Kathi Fine at (307) 352-0292.

If you've never been to the Wyoming BLM office in Rock Springs, it's just north of 80 off exit 104.