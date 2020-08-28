40,000 Pounds of Chicken Poop Pile Up on I-70

Pictures couldn't do the smell justice as a trailer carrying chicken manure blew a tire on I-170 on Thursday morning (August 27, 2020.)

No one was hurt as the tractor-trailer tipped onto one of its sides and dumped out 40,000 pounds of fertilizer onto the highway near the C-470 off-ramp.

Golden Fire-Rescue and other responders arrived on the scene of the smelly, smelly, accident.

What a stinky way to start a day.